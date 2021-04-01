Fernández Verdes leaves the position of CEO of ACS

EFE Latam Videos

Politician accused of rape demands that his candidacy be returned to him in Mexico

Mexico, Mar 31 (EFE) .- With a mobilization of more than 15,000 people, the politician Félix Salgado Macedonio, accused of rape, began a protest on Wednesday in the city of Chilpancingo, capital of the southern state of Guerrero, over the decision of the electoral authority to annul his candidacy for governor of the entity due to financial irregularities. “I come as a common citizen, like you, I come as a people, the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Institute of Elections and Citizen Participation (IEPC) have withdrawn my candidacy for governor,” said Félix Salgado to the thousands of supporters who accompanied during the journey of more than five kilometers. A week ago, the INE indicated that the candidate had not presented his income and expenses report during his pre-campaign, but this day the politician assured that the candidacy “will be returned to him” and that he will also begin with a political trial against the seven councilors the candidacy was withdrawn. “I want to say that once the resolution of the Federal Electoral Court is known, we are going to initiate a political trial against them to separate them from the position of counselors because they do not meet the requirements to be in charge,” he said. In his speech, Salgado Macedonio also recalled that in his social networks he had proposed that the INE “be replaced by a Citizen Institute”, since in this way “it would be the people who would take the elections in their hands.” Although the call made by the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party, led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said it would be a march, it became a popular festival. “INE bought, you have betrayed the people!” and “INE treacherous, Guerrero comes first!” were the slogans that the followers of Salgado Macedonio wrote on banners for the demonstration. In his speech, the politician stated that “this is a love fight, where legal defense and political and social mobilization are an important part of fighting corruption.” He recalled that there are international treaties that endorse the right to vote and to be voted as Mexican “and endorse my right to freedom of expression, I have every right to tell the INE whatever I want” and warned that the demonstrations will continue for the entire state. The veteran politician, a close friend of López Obrador, is accused of raping a minor in 1998 and abusing a journalist in 2016, in addition to being incriminated in at least five other sexual assaults. The pressure from women within Morena caused the party to repeat the internal poll a few weeks ago to choose its candidate in Guerrero, but Salgado Macedonio won the poll again and was ratified. The INE decided last week to cancel his candidacy because he did not present his pre-campaign expenditure report to the electoral body. Morena maintains that the party did not carry out any pre-campaign in Guerrero, but the INE verified that Salgado Macedonio carried out proselytizing acts and broadcast videos on social networks in which he asked for support to be the party’s candidate in the elections. On June 6, 94 million Mexicans will go to the polls to elect the 500 federal deputies, 15 of 32 state governors, 30 local congresses and 1,900 city councils, in what are considered the largest elections in the country. (c) EFE Agency