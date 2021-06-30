Fernández Castaño returns to the British 7 years later

The Madrilenian Gonzalo Fernandez Castaño He achieved this Tuesday at the St. Annes Old Links qualification for the British Open, which will be played from July 15 to 18 at the English club Royal St. George’s, with which he will return to a great seven years later.

Fernández Castaño, who has not played a ‘major’ since the 2014 season, when he played all four, achieved it after signing 64 strokes (-8) the first day, with seven birdies and one eagle, and 68 without failures the second. He finished with -12 in the total equaled with English amateur Sam Bairstow and a blow from fellow Englishman Ben Hutchinson.

It will be his 20th major and his seventh appearance at the Open, a tournament in which he achieved his best result in 2009 with a 47th place at Turnberry.

“It means a lot to me to qualify for the Open, especially since I haven’t played a major since 2014. So I’m happy to come back and play in the biggest tournament in the world and in a setting like Royal St. George’s, which is the only golf course. the Open rotation that I have never played. I’m looking forward to the Open in a couple of weeks, “said the 40-year-old from Madrid who has seven titles on the European circuit.

“I love playing link golf. It’s my favorite way of playing golf. The reason I’m here playing this tie is that I didn’t want to miss out on links golf this year. I have very good ones. memories of this field because I played the first stage of the Tour school in 2004, when I got my card for the first time, “he added in statements released by the organizers.