Fernández-Castaño is three strokes behind the leadership in Kenya Savannah

03/24/2021 at 21:48 CET

Gonzalo Fernández Castaño again added 66 strokes for the second day in a row and placed seventh in the standings, three strokes from the lead, on the second day of the Kenya Savannah Classic Championship, on the European circuit, which takes place in Nairobi.

Fernández Castaño, with that round of 66 strokes that included six birdies and a bogey in the thirteenth, is 132 three strokes behind the classification led by South African Daniel Van Tonder, who has 129 after registering a 64.

“I am happy and looking forward to the remaining days of the tournament. I have been handling the ball well for two laps because I am taking advantage of the birdie chances that I have, although I must improve because around the green is where I am still somewhat erratic”Fernández Castaño told Movistar Golf.

Another Spaniard, Alejandro Cañizares, who ended up co-leading the first day, on the second he signed par 71 for 135 strokes and, with a double bogey on the 18th hole, fell to 25th place in the table.

Of the nine Spaniards who started the tournament, only five (Gonzalo Fernández Castaño, Alejandro Cañizares, Emilio Cuartero, Sebastián Rodríguez and Adrián Otaegui) continue their journey after setting the cut at 138 strokes.