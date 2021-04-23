Fernández and Saavedra give Bolívar victory over Arsenal

04/23/2021 at 3:57 AM CEST

EFE / La Paz

The Bolivar on Thursday rose to the top of Group C of the South American Cup, which leads the Brazilian Ceará with the same 3 points, at defeat Arsenal 2-1 Argentinian in the 3,600 meters of altitude of La Paz. Ceará leads the area after defeating another Bolivian team, Wilstermann, in caa 3-1 on Tuesday, which closes the classification. Bolivian midfielder Roberto Carlos Fernández opened the scoring in minute 42 and Erwin Saavedra extended in 61. With 8 minutes remaining in regulation time at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz Jonathan Bottinelli marked the honor for the formation of Sarandí .

The Celeste Academy, directed by the Spanish José Ignacio ‘Natxo’ González, pressed from the opening whistle, but the award came only at the end of the first half. Fernandez he scored with a left shot after receiving assistance from midfielder Diego Bejarano. Captain Erwin Saavedra he finished off with the right with the assistance of Roberto Fernández and secured the second goal in the second half of the game. The defender Bottinelli he scored the only goal for Arsenal in the 92nd minute. Fernández del Bolívar scored another goal that entered Alejandro Medina’s goal in the 76th minute, which was disallowed due to an advanced position.

Group C of the Copa Sudamericana is led by Ceará from Brazil, followed by Bolívar, then Arsenal and finally Bolivian Wilstermann. On Thursday, April 29, Bolívar La Paz will face Wilstermann at the Félix Capriles stadium in Cochabamba, while Arsenal will host Ceará from Brazil on Tuesday, April 30.