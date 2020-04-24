Thiaguinho led a show through a live broadcast on Youtube this Thursday (23). The singer’s ex-wife, Fernanda Souza maintained her friendship with the artist and made a point of interacting with him in the virtual project. Upon learning that the presenter had donated, Thiaguinho sent a message to her during the presentation. Check out!

Fernanda Souza wanted to honor her ex-husband, Thiaguinho, with whom she maintains a good relationship after the end, during the live presentation commanded on Youtube by the singer on Thursday (23). On Instagram Stories, she filmed her television and gave the artist a nickname. “Bora, Dézi! Get scolded!” He exclaimed. In the caption, he made a request about the virtual show: “4 hours minimum live, ok?”. Thiaguinho’s full name is Thiago André and, therefore, Fernanda called him by the loving form of his first name.

Singer praises ex-wife after donation: ‘Sensational’

Separated since October 2019 from the presenter, Thiaguinho also manifested himself in the broadcast when he learned that his ex-wife had made a donation. “Fernanda Souza! Before she started, she had already donated a ton. You are sensational, always being part of important moments in my life. Kisses for you and everyone,” he said. Check out the video below!

I came back to live because I had to see this moment Thiaguinho thanking Fernanda Souza pic.twitter.com/40JjOGjZZL – Ray Freso (@rayfreso)

April 23, 2020

Web agitates with reactions from artists

On Twitter, the names of the two were among the most talked about subjects for a long time. Some praised the friendly relationship between the two even after the marriage ended. Others, against the grain,

cheered for a reconciliation. “Maturity is that Fernanda Souza watching Thiaguinho’s Live is him thanking her for being present in the most important moments of his life. No more!”, Said one. “Fernanda Souza and Thiaguinho not being together is something I will never be ready to overcome”, said another. “Yesterday Belo sang all the songs he did for Viviane on live, today Thiaguinho thanked Fernanda Souza”, compared a third. Check out some memes about the situation below.

Fernanda Souza and Thiaguinho have an end that I don’t accept 🙁 pic.twitter.com/WSMVqyVyrB – Marcela (@eumarcelalorena)

April 23, 2020

Thiaguinho talking about Fernanda Souza pic.twitter.com/Ez36ZGMrtF – MateusVR (@MateusVR_)

April 23, 2020

Thiaguinho sending a kiss to fernanda souza pic.twitter.com/OhWwHpZV3q – ines (quecvel) (@mrnsrosa)

April 23, 2020

Thiaguinho seeing Fernanda Souza’s donation # VibeLive pic.twitter.com/N105IH5cMI – Pleasure, Leonardo do tt (@Leogabriellll)

April 23, 2020

Presenter trains at home in quarantine

During the period of social detachment, a measure recommended by world authorities such as WHO (World Health Organization), Fernanda

did not leave the exercises aside and shared part of his fitness routine with followers on Instagram. “Training at home is tiring too! And a lot! Look at the face … But the important thing is not to stop! It is good for the body and the mind!”, Highlighted the redhead. In early March, she spoke up after seeing rumors that

would be in depression and would have dismissed a Netflix show. “It was a gap year and I preferred to continue on vacation and travel with my family! I was not comfortable traveling abroad for the period that was necessary”, argued Fernanda.

(Per

Marilise Gomes)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’