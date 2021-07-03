Fernanda Olivares ‘Polly’ dies, young woman run over in Iztacalco

Wendy roa

MEXICO CITY.- This Saturday morning Fernanda Olivares “Polly” passed away, who on June 12 was run over by Diego Armando “H” in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office.

The 26-year-old woman was admitted to the Xoco General Hospital and her health status since her arrival was reported as serious.

On June 28, her friend Fernanda Cuadra was discharged from the General Hospital of Balbuena where she remained due to the injuries she suffered after being run over.

Meanwhile, Diego, the attacker of the two women has been imprisoned in the Oriente Prison since last June 19.

On June 24, she was brought to trial for the crime of attempted femicide, however, after Polly’s death, her legal situation could change.

