Fernanda Lima revealed on her Instagram account that her father, Cleomar, contracted the new coronavirus. Unlike Juliana Paes’ mother and Angélica’s sister, the presenter’s parent had to be hospitalized. “It’s been almost 30 days since we last talked. He was isolated in a hospital room with Covid-19. He looked calm, yet I felt a certain fear in the back of his eyes, although he disguised it so I wouldn’t notice. Me in the hammock with to Maria. He looked at the granddaughter and commented on the joy of having a new baby in the family “, started Rodrigo Hilbert’s wife. Maria is the youngest daughter of the couple, born last October.

Fernanda, who had already said that the family’s routine had changed due to the pandemic, said that her father had bought gifts to give to her grandchildren. “That as soon as he was well, he would come and bring it in person and that there was no time to write the card for them. React, father …”, he asked. The gaucho remembered when she went with her father to a market, in the final stretch of the second pregnancy. “Every now and then he called me to taste a cocada or a sugarcane juice … And he called me the same way as always … ‘Naninhaaaa’, I heard that lively voice from a distance”, she said, whose children showed fear for pandemic.

Rodrigo Hilbert’s wife also said that his father, before being admitted, was already preparing the guest list for his birthday next February. “I have never seen anyone like that, so happy and content, always ready for a hug, a kiss or even a strong handshake, always looking into the eyes, with affection and a lot of irony,” he said, posting several photos of his father. “What about birthdays? Sacred. He always wanted to celebrate together, but if he couldn’t, he was the first to call, at midnight sharp. Not only for his family, but for his friends, not only his, but mine. He he seemed more friends with my friends than me … While I always preferred to be closer to the elderly, to peace and calm, he prefers the young, the novelty, the mess, the noise and the confusion “, he recalled.

The presenter also shared her feelings with her father’s hospitalization. “It is difficult, it hurts a lot, a film is played in the head … Feelings of love mixed with the pain of a humanitarian tragedy,” he wrote. “We argued a little on the phone, but no one held him, who underestimated the seriousness of the situation and contracted the virus that put him in that situation,” he lamented, giving advice to his followers. “Take care of your mental health, take a deep breath every now and then (not to say always), avoid fights and arguments, stretch your body, write something, make some tea, cry if you feel like it, take a little sun even though the window , sing or dance to a song you love … Try to make one better today than yesterday “, he recommended.

The gaucho gave other internet users advice. “Take care of yours, call yours, if you can, stay home a little longer (…). And if you can, help those in need (…). Let’s go ahead! We’ll get out of this,” he continued. Still in the post, Fernanda recalled some moments with her father, when he taught her to swim, when she became a model and in the advice she received. “Reacts father … I already know that when I get out of this, I will make fun of: ‘not even Corona took me down’. My beloved brother reacts”, he concluded.

