Fernanda is still in serious condition after being run over in Iztacalco; give $ 50 thousand for Diego

MEXICO CITY. Fernanda O., one of the two young people run over After a brief fight at a party in Iztacalco, he remains in serious condition in the intensive care room of the Xoco Hospital, his sister, Casandra, said yesterday.

The first reports indicate that the young woman has a scalpel wound to the head, a skull fracture and third degree burns from abrasive wounds to the legs, abdomen, chest and arms.

There is no recovery yet. He’s serious, he’s still serious. We have no further reports. Doctors have limited us in those kinds of things. we only know that it is very, very serious, “he added.

Meanwhile, Pedro Carrizales, El Mijis, offers 50 thousand pesos whoever gives information to the authorities about the location of Diego ‘N’, a subject who ran over two young girls in the Viaducto Piedad neighborhood, Iztacalco mayor’s office, last weekend.

The federal deputy made the announcement through his Twitter account: “If someone has your identity and location, notify the authorities and write me DM to pay them.”

-With information from JA García

FOUR ATTACKED IN GAM

Four men were seriously injured by gunshot wounds after they were attacked by two men on a motorcycle. The events were recorded in the streets Michoacán and Querétaro.

-Ricardo Vitela

Photo: Special

TWO AMERICANS ARRESTED

Two people of United States nationality, who had arrest warrants in that country for the crime of homicide, were arrested yesterday by police officers from the Ministry of Citizen Security.

His apprehension was achieved after a persecution in the San Felipe de Jesús neighborhood, in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office.

-Gerardo Jiménez

