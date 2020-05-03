▲ The swimmer gave up attending the Games after having surgery on her shoulder, but the postponement of the joust opens up a new opportunity to attend. Photo Conade

April of the River

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday May 3, 2020, p. a11

The swimmer Fernanda González had practically given up participating in her last Olympics, after she had an untimely shoulder operation and it would have been difficult for her to recover to attend Tokyo 2020.

The truth is that the news that the Games have moved for a year fell incredible to me, affirmed the athlete, who before the operation already had and dominated the Olympic qualification marks B in the back distances, and assured that after the Surgery and rehabilitation will return with greater force in search of the A marks to be in the summer jousting in 2021.

The surgery that was performed in September 2019, Fernanda considered, was late. They operated on me at the wrong time, because in the Conade (National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport) they did not think it necessary. There were so many therapy sessions, until I asked for surgery because I could no longer brush my teeth or comb my hair.

As soon as they operated on me, they realized that the biceps tendon in my right shoulder was completely broken, recalled the athlete, who spent several months in rehabilitation and it was not until last February that she started swimming again, in a dosed manner.

“It would have been difficult to achieve the required performance to achieve marks and participate in the Olympic Games this year.

That is why this change is positive for me, because I want quality preparation, not just being at home to see when they open a pool. On the one hand I am very happy, but on the other I already need to start training, make up for time and take advantage in some way, reach my optimal physical state, the undine explained.

For the possibility that opens, I am 100 percent positive, very happy. I am still not fully discharged, because the medical appointment was pending in March, but I am confident that with the surgery I will return even stronger. That is what the doctor who operated on me, Francisco Cruz, told me after seeing my tests, highlighted the 30-year-old swimmer, participant in the Olympic events in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

He regrets, however, that the Mexican Swimming Federation does not have any plan, a tentative program and has not even communicated with the athletes.

Unfortunately, the Federation has not given us any indication. We do not know anything about the competencies that will be endorsed, recognized, of scores, times, brands. We have several chats between swimmers, but we all wonder the same thing. As it has always been, there is no certainty and it is very difficult.

Meanwhile, Fernanda spends many hours of the day teaching personalized fitness training online, a company service her husband started with a brand of gyms.

.