Fernanda Castillo shows off her figure three months after being a mother

Fernanda Castillo lives motherhood in style. Gone are the difficult times that he went through due to his state of health, and the present is just about enjoying life, his family and especially, his baby, Liam. Fernanda and her fiancé, Erik hayser, they left home with the highest sanitary recommendations to take their little one on their first trip to the beach, and you can tell they are having a great time in the sun!

In the beautiful postcards that the family shares by the sea, fans of the El Señor de los Cielos actress noticed the incredible figure of Fernanda just three months after becoming a mother.