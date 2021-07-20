Fernanda Castillo reveals the challenges of her breastfeeding process

Fernanda Castillo She has experienced countless learnings along the way to motherhood, but perhaps the most challenging of all has been the breastfeeding process. The actress, who gave birth last December to little Liam , shared with her followers the challenges she has had to face since she became a mother, because after being admitted from emergency due to a postpartum complication , she had to ‘reconnect’ with her baby and strengthen the bond she had already created at breastfeeding.

© @ fernandacgaFernanda Castillo and her little seven-month-old Liam

The actress of series such as El Señor de los Cielos was honest with her followers and acknowledged that she feared breastfeeding more than childbirth itself, as she had read about the difficulties this represented. In addition, Castillo shared that, after being hospitalized for a few days and after returning home, her breastfeeding with Liam was very difficult, because she could not find a way to breastfeed him again and for him to get used to her breast again.

“7 months ago Liam was born and began one of the most incredible but also most challenging processes: breastfeeding. I used to see women breastfeeding their babies and think it was very easy 😬 (all but that) then I got pregnant and when I started to researching and listening to the different experiences, I was terrified. I was more afraid of breastfeeding than giving birth 😆 ”, read the first lines of her message.

© @ fernandacga After leaving the hospital, Fernanda had to ‘reconnect’ with her baby and restart the breastfeeding process

“My breastfeeding started out being perfect ‘until I had a medical complication that required several days of hospitalization. I always share that in those difficult moments, the desire to feed my baby and have him close was what pushed me forward, but the problem was that when I returned home after the shock, my milk production had almost disappeared ”.

Determined not to give up, Castillo tried everything. “There began a super rough process that I only got ahead of because I think I’m very stubborn 😮‍💨: months of relactation (hours with a bottle and tubes to feed Liam), chest obstructions, back problems, anxiety about not knowing if I was feeding my baby well, criticism, feeling that I only lived to get milk🥴🍼 a jumble of ups and downs that today, 7 months later, I have conquered and I am grateful because I am finally enjoying to the fullest being able to share and give this to him to Liam ”.