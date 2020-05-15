Telemundo announced the anticipated new season premiere of the hit super series “Intimate Enemy” for Monday, June 22, at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. downtown).

This action-packed, dramatic and suspenseful series stars Mexican stars Fernanda Castillo and Raúl Méndez, who return to continue bringing “Roxana Rodiles” and “Alejandro Ferrer” to life, respectively.

The talented international cast also includes Aitor Luna, Manuel Ojeda, Iran Castillo, Elyfer Torres, and María del Carmen Félix, and features special appearances by Matías Novoa, Alejandro Speitzer, Leonardo Daniel, Claudiette Maillé, Arturo García Tenorio, Luiz Zahera and Tony Plana.

Recorded in Mexico and Spain, this new season begins with a jump in time of two years. “Roxana” (Castillo), who can no longer hide under the alias “El Profesor”, will fight to reestablish the Mil Cumbres cartel and grow his empire.

But “Alejandro” (Méndez), commander of the Anti-Drug Unit, will not be willing to leave her now that he knows that “The Professor” and his missing sister are the same person. These conflicts between opposing sides will unleash a war of revenge between two blood brothers now turned into worse enemies.

The super series also has the participation of Luis Alberti, Germán Bracco, Amaranta Ruiz, Yuvanna Montalvo, Tiago Correa, Erick Chapa, Julio Casado, Hector Kotsifakis, Ruy Senderos and Jorge Gallegos, among others.

Written by Lina Uribe and Darío Vanegas, this story is an Argos production for Telemundo Global Studios with the executive production of Marcos Santana, Ximena Cantuarias and Mabel Vargas, and under the direction of Walter Dohener, Danny Gavidia and Felipe “Pipe” Aguilar.

