Through a completely live broadcast on her Instagram account, the Mexican actress Fernanda Castillo confessed that she misses her cast mate from “El Señor de los Cielos”, the Mexican actor Rafael Amaya, who played the character of Aurelio Casillas in the successful television production of Telemundo. However, Castillo admitted she hasn’t heard from him since the recordings for the series’ fifth season ended.

“The truth is that I do miss him, I haven’t seen him in a long time. Since I left the series I have not seen or contacted him. And yes I miss him, he is one of the people who was very important in my life, ”he said.

During the intimate conversation with his fans, Castillo discussed the chemistry of his Monica Robles character with Aurelio Casillas (Rafael Amaya) in the Telemundo series “El Señor de los Cielos”:

“We both thought that this couple should be together and that this couple was very good together, the scenes were very good. Every time I see the scenes of Aurelio and Mónica I get excited because it is as if it is not me, as if we were other people and I think we achieve incredible things together. I think Aurelio and Monica’s couple is going to stay there for a long time, like those incredible couples on television that one likes and I am very excited to have worked with Rafa building that. ”

What happened to Rafael Amaya after the end of the fifth season of El Señor de los Cielos?

The sixth season of “El Señor de los Cielos” achieved a record audience in the United States through the screens of Telemundo. However, after the climactic finale, nothing was known about the actor Rafael Amaya, until today it is a mystery what happened to his life after participating in this successful television project. Many fans have speculated about a possible “alcohol addiction” by Amaya, whose rumors have not been supported by any hard evidence.

For her part, Amaya has been away from social networks since April 2018. The last publication on her Instagram account was a promotional video for the new season of “El Señor de los Cielos” which would premiere on 8 May of that same year through Telemundo. Since then, his thousands of fans demand a response on his whereabouts, but silence has reigned on the official digital platforms of the Mexican soap opera lover.

Also, fans of Rafael Amaya were very upset through social networks after the surprise death of his character Aurelio Casillas in one of the first episodes of the seventh season of “El Señor de los Cielos”. What happened to him after this brief participation in the series?

