Fernanda Castillo is seen as never before and boasts photos (of the past) in a bikini

Celebrities like Alessandra rosaldo, Maria Leon, Carmen Aub and of course your partner, Erik hayser they thought exactly the same: it looks beautiful in those phytos.

Fernanda Castillo and Liam Hayser. (Instagram / Fernanda Castillo.)

Although this image may have made him nostalgic, the truth is that for the moment he feels happy with who he is and with what he has: a wonderful family. In fact, in April she made a publication in which she told what being a mother means to her: “It’s forgetting about myself … it’s making peace with myself, giving me a chance.”