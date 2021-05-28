Fernanda Castillo faces a new health problem

Despite the difficulties, Fernanda recognizes that being a mother is the most incredible thing that has happened to her in life and that it was Liam who gave her the strength to move forward and return to life.

Along with this image, Fernanda shared with her followers her feelings regarding her first months as a mother.

“Being a mom is the most extraordinary thing that has ever happened to me. It is magic and pain. It is transformation and peace. It’s wonderful, but toooodo less easy. It is dying and another person being born. It is overcoming my fears, whether I want to or not, because there is someone who needs me. It is not having control (how difficult it is) to let go and at the same time hug someone with all your might. It is fainting with sleep until you reach a crib and they smile at you ”.

“It’s frustration and guilt, it’s kisses and someone tiny to hold your hand. It is losing things and having it all. It is loving BIG AND crying feeling small. It’s wanting to be the best version of you when you don’t even recognize yourself. It is learning a million new things. It’s forgetting about myself sometimes. It is the patience I never had and the deepest and most invincible strength. It is sharing and breaking you into a thousand pieces. It is surprising me with your voice and with your gestures that I find so mine. It’s making peace with myself, giving myself a chance. It is certainty, it is intuition. It’s believing that I’m the best mom in the world because you chose me. Knowing that I am extraordinary, close my eyes and give thanks ”.