The problem is that now her boyfriend, the famous actor of Telemundo Erik Hayser has asked him to borrow the garment on Instagram
Fernanda Castillo has followed the tendency to Camila Sodi and in this quarantine he was seen only with a pillow on Instagram. The actress is remembered for giving life to Monica Robles in El Señor de los Cielos, the greatest romantic interest of Aurelio Casillas, character that Rafael Amaya gave life to.
Along with the photograph, the actress wrote: “Gala to go to my kitchen 😆💕 #porquevizaje #inventada #pillowdress #yoencasa #antesmuertaquesencilla”.
The publication of the actress has made up Sebastián Rulli react, and along with him also Carmen Aub, who was Rutila Casillas in the Telemundo narco series.
Profile picture of silvianavarroyya
silvianavarroyya
Verified
Hahahahahaha I love you
1 h196 LikeReply
Profile picture of carmenaub
carmenaub
Verified
😂😂😂
1 h42 LikeReply
Profile picture of cvillaloboss
cvillaloboss
Verified
Oh I love itaaaaaaaaa 😍😍😍 !!!
1 h95 LikeReply
Profile picture of sebastianrulli
sebastianrulli
Verified
😂😂😂😂👏👏👏 I miss your mask but you are forgiven because you only met Erik.
47 m48 LikeReply
Profile picture of marisalim28
marisalim28
You are a very beautiful and intelligent woman, but your outfit seems like a tied pillow …
1 h27 LikeReply
Profile picture of erikhayser
erikhayser
Verified
Love… @fernandacga Can you lend me the pillow?
1 h769 LikeReply
Profile picture of felipeaguilardulce
felipeaguilardulce
Pure elegance 😂👏🏼
1 h29 LikeReply
Profile picture of annarasta
annarasta
Haha what wit
1 h8 LikeReply
Profile picture of joseramonberganza
joseramonberganza
😍🔥
1 h4 LikeReply
Profile picture of dibovioh
dibovioh
Verified
😂😍💕
1 h7 LikeReply
Profile picture of gustavoegelhaaf
gustavoegelhaaf
Verified
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA I love you
Kim Kardashian uncovered her butt and set Instagram on fire with the new Skims thong
Eiza González uncovers the smallest of her curves
Sissi uncovered the most prominent curve of her rear charms, with a fiery thong
Marielena Dávila, daughter of Chiquinquirá Delgado, with leggings that make you turn so that you fall in love
.