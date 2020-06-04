Updated on 06/03/2020 at 22:11

Fernanda Castillo, actress of “The Lord of the Skies”, referred to her days of confinement due to the pandemic of COVID-19 And he confessed through an extensive Instagram message he expressed all frustration.

“I accept that sometimes I feel sad and that this situation is not easy at all. That there are days when I despair and let fear or anger speak or think for me. That routine and confinement tire me and give me hopelessness. That although I am grateful, there are days that my attention is only on what I could not do, on what I lost, on what I wanted and that is being left behind by this pandemic, “said the Mexican.

In addition, Castillo spoke of the protests in the United States after the death of the African American George Floyd. “I feel powerless and frustrated because I see what is happening in the world and it hurts because I know that it happens every day also in my Mexico. That racism and lack of awareness have won us many battles. That it hurts what we are as human beings and I don’t know where to start to modify it, ”he said.

Finally, the actress expressed her hope to return to the world of soap operas with a new perspective.

“Even with all these feelings, I accept that the best thing I can do today is to stay at home for myself, but also for those who out of necessity or obligation cannot do so; that I will continue to try to be empathetic to help and contribute that we will be well soon. I want to stop judging what others do and find a balance to enjoy this process as much as I can and focus on what I can do and what I do have. That I want to be part of the change, of the change that my country and the world need. That today there is much to fight for, grow and believe ”, he concluded.

See this post on Instagram I accept that sometimes I feel sad and that this situation is not easy at all. That there are days when I despair and let fear or anger speak or think for me. That routine and confinement tire me and give me hopelessness. That although I feel grateful, there are days that my attention is only on what I could not do, what I lost, what I wanted and what is being left behind by this pandemic. That I feel helpless and frustrated because I see what is happening in the world and it hurts because I know that it happens every day also in my Mexico. That racism and lack of awareness have won us many battles. That it hurts what we are as human beings and I do not know where to start to modify it. I share this, because here, on social networks, sometimes things look “just beautiful and simple” it seems that nothing hurts or nothing costs and after giving your Instagram a spin you can end up feeling that only you feel like this: lost and well no, I am too. Even with all these feelings, I accept that the best thing I can do today is to stay at home for myself but also for those who, out of necessity or obligation, cannot do so; that I will continue trying to be empathetic to help and contribute to that we will all be well soon, that I want to stop judging what others do and find a balance to enjoy this process as much as I can and focus on what I can do and what I can do. if I have. That I want to be part of the change, of the change that my country and the world need. That today there is much to fight for, grow and believe. #meimporta #icare #empatia A post shared by Fernanda Castillo (@fernandacga) on Jun 3, 2020 at 10:39 PDT

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The singer Thalía in times of quarantine

Thalía shows how the quarantine passes (04/26/20) .