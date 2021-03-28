Fernanda Castillo celebrates her birthday with total gratitude

After leaving the hospital and continuing with her recovery process, Fernanda shared a message in which she thanked everyone who was aware of her condition, in addition to detailing a little more about her condition:

“To all those who have been concerned about my health: Last Monday I had to be hospitalized urgently for a severe late complication of my postpartum. It was a very difficult week but today I am fine, at home and with my family. Thank God 🙏🏼 To you @erikhayser and Liam for being the best reason to fight. Thanks Dr Patricio Sanhueza Smith for saving my life, Thanks Dr Edgar Cornejo, to my midwife Paula Rivera @dentrateyuyin, to all the doctors, residents, nurses and orderlies of the Spanish Hospital who took care of me so that today I can be writing this. To our families for supporting us. Thanks to the good wishes of so many friends and the prayers of all the people 🙏🏼 Thanks to the press for their interest and for the respect for silence and the space I need to regain my health in all senses ”.