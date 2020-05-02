Fernanda Castillo announces her engagement to Erik Hayser. | Instagram Special

Fernanda Castillo announces her commitment to Erik Hayser and the bells of wedding while family, friends and followers flood their networks with congratulations and good wishes.

And is that Fernanda Castillo and Erik hayser We have fallen in love on screen and on stage, but also, they have shared a beautiful relationship where they have traveled various parts of the world, they have shown infinite support in various personal and professional projects.

They say that God’s times are perfect and it is now, in the midst of a pandemic, with a break from normal, everyday life, where Fernanda Castillo and Erik Hayser They have created something extraordinary amid the chaos that surrounds the world.

Fernanda Castillo and Erik hayser They are not only a beautiful couple, but with their example of respect, support, the tender messages that have been shared, make it clear that the bases of their relationship are not only the love, but also respect, empathy, communication and mutual admiration.

The beautiful ring with which they sealed their love

It was a few minutes ago when Fernanda Castrillo and Erik hayser They turned to their accounts Instagram to share a beautiful black and white photograph where they are seen smiling, in love and in the foreground, the beautiful ring with which they seal their love for a lifetime together.

Until now, the image that announces the commitment of Fernanda Castillo and Erik hayser in social networks It already has thousands of reactions and comments, where those of Angelique Boyer, to whom several people have replied that he should follow the example of his great friends next to Sebastián Rulli.

