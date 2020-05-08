Fernanda Castillo and Ludwika Paleta and in luxurious dresses to wash the dishes. | Pexels

Fernanda Castillo and Ludwika Paleta, in luxurious dresses to wash dishes and cook, because it could more self love and his beauty that the comfort of being on the façade during these days of shelter at home and even better, for a good cause.

Definitely Ludwika Palette and Fernanda Castillo They are two admired actresses and very beautiful. Although, one with a longer career, we cannot deny that either in film, television or theater, both do an exceptional job, but they also share another great passion: the fashion.

While Ludwika Palette He has taken advantage of these days to enjoy his family and Fernanda Castillo gave the surprise announcing its commitment to Erik hayserThey both put aside their faces to look spectacular for a good cause.

We have already seen them parade on prestigious red carpets, but now, Ludwika Palette and Fernanda Castillo They decided to join forces to share beauty, fashion, self-esteem and a lot of style with the help of a great designer in Instagram

Ludwika Paleta and Fernanda Castillo in elegant pink prom dresses … for her living room

And what does one do at home while they are quarantined? Regardless of who you live with, chances are you’re spending a good time keeping your home in order, celebrities are no exception, and both Ludwika Palette how Fernanda Castillo have been seen in privacy, without makeup and extremely busy.

This pause where the facades were changed for glamor, was part of a tribute to the great designer Carlos Pineda, who by quarantine, chose to make a mini digital gateway where Ludwika Palette and Fernanda Castillo They joined the event in majestic pink dresses with their characteristic style, long skirt, print and an emphasis on the feminine silhouette.

As we also saw it with Yalitza Aparicio.

Own Carlos Pineda shared in his social networks official outfits with which Ludwika Palette and Fernanda Castillo They honored their creations, demonstrating the naturalness of their beauty and the elegance of his bearing.

As fashion experts had predicted, this spring is the strong colors and pinks that stand out in the outfits of Ludwika Palette and Fernanda Castillo they are proof of this.

