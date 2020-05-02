.

Actors Fernanda Castillo and Erik Hayser announced their engagement through their official accounts on Instagram, the news comes amid the quarantine that they are rigorously carrying out at their residence in the Aztec capital. Various personalities from the entertainment industry spoke with words of congratulations to the stars.

“C O N T I G O @ErikHayser #FE”, assured Castillo through his official account on Instagram. For his part, Hayser published the same statement on his profile. In the photograph that both actors published, they are very happy showing the engagement ring in the delicate hand of the protagonist of the series “Intimate Enemy” of Telemundo.

Actress Angelique Boyer, Fernanda Castillo’s best friend, spoke on hearing the news: “FElicidad !!!! Love!!! Complicity!!! Equipment!! Company!!! All the best in the world is what I wish you! @Fernandacga & @Erikhayser CONGRATULATIONS ”.

Boyer also dedicated a message to actor Erik Hayser: “Thank you for accepting the entire package! We are a lot!! Hahahaha brother in law! I embrace and bless this union! I love you with all my heart !! @fernandacga & @erikhayser. ”

Showers of congratulations for the actors from acting colleagues

Erik Hayser and Fernanda Castillo at the moment have not provided further details about their engagement, the date or place where the wedding will take place after the Coronavirus pandemic is unknown. However, many personalities in the acting industry spoke out on the news:

“QUEEEEEEEEE ??? Oh nooooooo maximum! Congratulationssssssss! I adore them “, expressed actress Carmen Villalobos, protagonist of the soap opera” Without breasts there is no paradise “. “Wowww !! Congratulations to 2! I love you! ”, Said actress Sandra Echeverría, known for starring in“ El Clon ”on Telemundo. “Congratulations,” said actress Ana Brenda Contreras, known for playing Aurora in the soap opera “Teresa.” “Congratulations friends!! May they be very happy as before, ”said Mexican singer and actress Dulce María.

Erik Hayser and Fernanda Castillo: How old are you together?

In the month of August 2019, Erik Hayser and Fernanda Castillo celebrated 5 years of dating. At that time, Hayser dedicated an emotional message to the Mexican actress:

“5 years ago we had a shared dream. Today is a reality. Thank you life of my life @fernandacga for walking with me. ”

