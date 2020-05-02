Your browser does not support iframes.

Fernanda Castillo and Erik hayser They turned to their respective Instagram accounts to share with their followers one of the most special moments in their lives. After almost six years of dating, the actors announced their engagement.

Both published a beautiful photograph in which you can see their faces and Fernanda’s hand wearing a huge ring of diamonds.

“With you” is the phrase that the lovers wrote together with the emotional post that thrilled their millions of fans.

In less than an hour, the publication of the protagonist of “The Lord of the Skies” already exceeds 100,000 likes and has thousands of comments from her followers who wished her the best of happiness in this new stage of her life. .

“Congratulations!”, “They are the best couple”, “Many blessings in this new adventure”, “We love you”, were some of the wishes.

Of course, the news caused a stir among the couple’s friends and colleagues. Celebrities like Alessandra Rosaldo, Ana Brenda Contreras, Angelique Boyer and Samadhi Zendejas, they also expressed all their affection towards the future spouses.

Carmen Villalobos was one of the most excited. “Than? Oh no, the most. Congratulations, I adore you! »Wrote the Colombian actress.

Fernanda and Erik are one of the most beloved and stable couples in the middle of the show. Although on many occasions they have preferred to keep their private life away from the spotlight, the announcement of their engagement was news that they certainly wanted to shout out to the four winds.

Let’s remember that her beautiful love story began in July 2014. The Mexican shared with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante that she did not know Erik in person, however, since she saw him, she was bowed.

“I was saying‘ How handsome is that boy with long hair, a beard and a mustache, ‘”he confessed to the program” In the company of. “

Castillo reported that the actor Juan Ríos Cantú It was his Cupid, since he was in charge of inviting Hayser to one of the functions of the play Password, in which Fernanda was the protagonist.

“There we met. We clicked, we got along very well but we talked for about half an hour and we started following on Twitter but nothing more ».

The actress who plays Mónica Robles revealed that it was only after six months that they met again. «We greeted each other and later he confessed that he wanted to talk to me but he became very nervous and just said‘ What a pleasure to see you. Ciao, ‘”he said.

In 2018, Fernanda Castillo opened her heart and spoke honestly about her relationship with Erik and her plans about getting married and having children.

“Four years ago already, we had very clear even the names of our children, we want to have a family at some point,” he told the media.

It seems that the time to start a family and a home has arrived for Fernanda and Erik, who through social networks have left between seeing that their love is still as strong as the first day.

