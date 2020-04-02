The Minister of Health of the City of Buenos Aires, Fernán Quirós, acknowledged that to this day the number of asymptomatic people walking on the streets is not known and reiterated that the chinstrap does not prevent a healthy person from becoming infected with coronavirus.

“The question is: how many healthy people are there on the street that we don’t know? As of today we still do not know the proportion of asymptomatic there are but we know that it is much higher than what we expected at the beginning“The official admitted in dialogue with Radio Miter.

When asked about the types of diagnosis available to detect those who have the virus, Quirós explained that there are two tests: “The PCRs (which are carried out in Malbrán and in the rest of the authorized laboratories), which look for the presence of the virus in the secretions, and the rapid test with a prick on the finger”.

Qurós revealed that the national government bought 30 thousand tests 5 days ago and that the City of Buenos Aires received 3 thousand. He also commented that they sent 500 thousand more to buy, although he acknowledged that it is not easy for them to get them in the market. “Here the problem is not money, the problem is that there is a global shortage”, he claimed.

Regarding the use of the chinstrap, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health reiterated that this sanitary input “prevents a sick person from contagion to a healthy person, but not that the healthy person does not become contagious.”

“The chinstrap is a highly discussed topic. What we know to this day is that the chinstrap does not protect the one who has it, the most common way of contagion is to touch things with your hand, and then touch your face, the chinstrap is shown to increase the number of times people touch their faces“He emphasized.

Before the debate installed on the need for all people to wear a chinstrap, Quirós insisted: “The debate cannot take place if there are not enough masks for the sick in hospitals. If you cannot put a sick person (chinstrap) so that you are going to put one who may have been sick“, Raised.

“In this type of pandemic nobody wins, what one tries is that the damage is as little as possible“Added Quirós and reiterated that” the evolution of the new cases comes within an appropriate rhythm to be handled correctly “.

In this sense, the minister stated that a lot of work is being done for any scenario and that in the worst case, the City of Buenos Aires has 200 intensive care beds, 600 general hospital beds and 2,000 more in hotels.