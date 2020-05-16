Desmond Boylan (.)

Fermín Cacho, born in February 69, was still a child who slept with a ball and dreamed of Gordillo eternally raising and lowering the band with stockings on his ankles when the 1,500m cultural revolution broke out. Coinciding with the heyday of so-called medical-scientific training, the fetish test of Western athletics ceased to be Anglo-Saxon and white. On August 23, 1985, Moroccan Said Aouita broke the world record (3m 29.46s): the distance that Hägg, Andersson, Lovelock, Bannister, Landy, Elliott, Snell, Ryun, Walker, Coe, Ovett or Cram was no longer a matter of the Old British empire, of the universities or of Scandinavia, but of the people of the Maghreb, the Rif mountains, the Atlas and the Kabila.

“And I still didn’t think much about athletics, nor did I follow or pay attention to it,” says Cacho, a happy childhood running around the streets of a town in Soria, in the paramo. “I left the ball and became an athlete, and I was already training with Enrique Pascual, and between the two of us we decided that I would dedicate myself to 1,500m. “It is the distance that fans like the most in Spain,” Enrique told me. ‘The distance at which the most attention is paid everywhere, the distance of Abascal and González …’ I had heard of them, of course, of González’s medal in the 87 World Cups and of Abascal’s in the Games of Los Angeles, but I did not dream of being like them. They weren’t Gordillo, but I ended up following their path ”.

After Aouita, the world record for distance was passed to the Algerian Noureddine Morceli and then to the Moroccan Hicham el Guerruj, and they had to fight Cacho in the tartan, and among them he sneaked in, exceptionally, to become in 1992, the 23 years old, the last non-African Olympic champion in the distance. “And, of all, the one that impressed me the most was always El Guerruj,” says Cacho, speaking of the Atlanta 96 Olympic final, his strategies, and the curse of his beloved El Guerruj, who is such a friend. “And, I always talk to Hicham, if he hadn’t fallen when we heard the bell, he would have won gold in Atlanta.”

Perhaps Cacho knows it better than anyone because that August afternoon he finished second behind Morceli, and was behind El Guerruj, so close that he miraculously dodged it, with a jump son of innate reflections of a village boy, when the Moroccan fell under his nose. “I remember that to make him doubt and concentrate, when they presented us at the starting line, I told Morceli to notice, that I had been named as the Olympic champion on the electronic scoreboard and that he was nothing. And surely that had to disturb him a bit at the beginning of the race. ”

The mistake is short-lived for Morceli, who takes command of the race and accelerates with 600m to go, and after him, only El Guerruj and Cacho hold out. So close is the Moroccan, and with such speed, and it is difficult for him to contain his strength and desire, that with 420 meters to go, his knee brushes against Morceli’s nails, and he stumbles a little in the next step, when, already unbalanced , The Guerruj is on his heel. The one who falls to the ground is the Moroccan, and Cacho loses a few decisive meters with Morceli, who accelerates as a soul carried by the devil. “I was silver for all this, but El Guerruj should have been gold,” says the Soriano, who is confined to his second homeland, among the olive trees of Andújar, with his wife and children. “And from Hicham I always loved that he wanted all the tests, even if they were final, to be run at full speed, without any more tactical tricks.”

Two years later, in 1998, El Guerruj lowered Morceli’s world record by 1.37s, leaving him in an untouchable 3m 26s (and in 1999, he also downgraded the mile record by more than a second, leaving him at 3m 43 , 13s, and so far, too). The Moroccan born in 1974 among the Berkane mandarins won four consecutive World Cups, apprenticed in a mechanical workshop from the age of 15 and athlete forged in the cedar forests of Ifrane, in the heart of the Atlas, but the Olympic curse in the 1,500m did not he broke it until Athens 2004, on his last chance. He was able, then, at the age of 30, to forget the cry that assaulted him in the tunnel of the Olympic Stadium in Atlanta after being last, after the fall, in the final. That cry was almost wiped out by a phone call from King Hassan II, which made him feel that despite the defeat his figure was still admired in Morocco. I can only eight years later, after an even more painful defeat in Sydney, victim of his eagerness, his desire and his overtraining, fully emulate his true idol, the Australian Herb Elliott, and his favorite race, the final of the Games of Rome 60.

That El Guerruj always competed at the top proves that until the special conditions of Doha 19 allowed Cheruiyot to run the final in 3m 29.26s, the three fastest World Cup finals were three by the Moroccan. “But where he really ran fast was in Seville 99”, says Cacho, breathless thinking about that dizzy night. “I only have pleasant memories of that. I was feeling very well but there were three that ran more. Guerruj won with an impressive 3m 27s and I was fourth with 3m 31s… that says it all. ” Only five athletes in history have dropped from 3m 28s.

The best collaboration of the special couple El Guerruj-Cacho had taken place before, however, in Zurich in August 1997. Glued to the stride of El Guerruj, very fast as ever, and without fainting, Cacho finished second with such an extraordinary brand (3m 28.95s) which is not only still a Spanish record but the best mark ever achieved by an athlete not born in Africa. “And I give that brand an extraordinary value, almost the same as the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympic gold,” says Cacho. “I was reluctant to achieve a good mark, and this shows that I was not only good at competing, but that I could run very fast. The brand is what covers the medals ”.