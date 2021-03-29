Fermín Cacho, “very affected” by accusations that relate him to doping

03/29/2021 at 6:59 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The Spanish athlete, Fermín CachoI would have planned to sue the doctor Eufemiano Fuentes after some accusations that linked him to doping. In a statement made by Fuentes on the television program, Lo de Évole, said the athlete may have doped during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Before long, the athlete himself would respond. “The first thing I have to do is recover mentally because I am devastated. “

After the harsh words of the doctor, Cacho claimed to be perplexed. “I did not know what to say. “Fuentes also spoke of a specific athlete preparation before your tests. In addition, he indicated it as a possible link with the Government of Spain in 2008 to prepare athletes for the Beijing Olympic Games.

The Spanish athlete is already in contact with lawyers in order to respond to the words of Emiliano Fuentes. “The decision will be sooner rather than later. When I am well advised legally I will speak “. Even so, for the moment it is “very affected“and he would need to recover on a psychological level.

On the other hand, Fermín Cacho’s coach during his career, Enrique Pascual Oliva, gave his opinion on the matter. “I do not believe anything of what Eufemiano Fuentes said. What I saw in the program seemed to me to be a well-orchestrated and well-staged theater.“. Oliva would be Fermín Cacho’s coach during Barcelona Olympic Games 92 ‘, where the athlete would get the gold medal in the 1,500 meter event.

The coach also took the opportunity to deny some of the doctor’s claims. “From what he said, one thing is false since Fermín and I did not separate during the time we were at the Games. It is impossible for them to meet because Cacho and I were together day and night.”

Fermín Cacho, Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Sports Merit in 1994, has been considered the best Spanish athlete during 1991, 1992, 1996 and 1997 according to the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation. After a long and successful career, he now ensures that he will respond to the threats received.