Fermín Cacho considers suing Eufemiano Fuentes: “I am devastated”

Eufemiano Fuentes has managed to be in the limelight again after his interview with Jordi Évole, but it might cost you a few legal woes.

After accusing Fermín Cacho to have doped under his supervision and to imply, without daring to affirm, that he worked for the Real Madrid, both the athlete and the club are considering suing him. Cacho does not want to give many statements, although he has spoken for the ‘Heraldo de Soria’ where he has admitted that he is “very affected”.

“I was left blank,” he admits about how he lived hearing his name from the Canarian doctor. The Olympic champion of 1,500 in Barcelona 92 that “sooner rather than later” he will decide if he takes legal letters against Fuentes. “When this well advised legally, I’ll talk “, although he does not want to make a hot decision. “The first thing I have to do is recover mentally because I am devastated,” he emphasizes.

“An orchestrated little theater”

In the same medium he has spoken Enrique Pascual Oliva, then Cacho’s coach, who qualifies as “orchestrated theater” the interview. “I do not believe anything of what Eufemiano Fuentes said. What I saw in the program seemed to me to be a well-orchestrated and well-staged theater,” he says, and dismantles one of the bases of the doctor’s words about his relationship with the athlete.

“From what he said, one thing is false since Fermín and I did not separate during the time we were at the Games. It is impossible for them to meet because Cacho and I were together day and night,” he says.

Fuentes told Évole that he had seen Cacho in the stands of the Olympic stadium, at least, and that he had treated him with “the usual” at that time, such as “testosterone, amino acids …”.