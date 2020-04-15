That he UFC 249 has been canceled does not mean that Tony Ferguson don’t go fight with Justin Gaethje.

Hours after reports emerged about it, Dana White confirmed to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that indeed the most likely UFC re-operate as of May 9 at a location yet to be determined. Additionally, there is already a tentative undercard featuring not one, but three starting fights.

According to Okamoto, some of the fights that you will see below have already been verbally agreed. Others, however, are not closed since there are fighters who want more guarantees to compete in the midst of the situation that the planet is going through.

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – 155lb Interim BeltHenry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz – Undisputed 135-pound beltAmanda Nunes (c) vs. Felicia Spencer – Undisputed 145-pound beltFrancis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho RozenstruikJeremy Stephens vs. Calvin KattarDonald cerrone vs. Anthony PettisGreg Hardy vs. Yorgan de CastroAlexei Oleinik vs. Fabricio WerdumCarla Esparza vs. Michelle WatersonRonaldo ‘Jacaré’ Souza vs. Uriah HallVicente Luque vs. Niko PriceCharles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell