Conor McGregor is seeking war with his latest remarks as he has spoken of the lightweight elite of UFC. If you want to compete soon it seems that it will not be for the World Championship and maybe it’s against some of the names he’s been mentioning, like Tony Ferguson, of whom commented the following:

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous / enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

“I love Tony. We represent it asomgrossly on Paradigm and we were betrayed by the promise of a baseball contract. But the framework and preparation here were just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are funny / pleasant, but was never of the required level. Although it is hard ”.

Ferguson responds to McGregor

After these words, Ferguson responds to McGregor in this way:

@TheNotoriousMMA You’re Still My Bitch. You Never Represented Me According To Audie, .. If So Then You Worked For Me, & Withheld Money From Me. Focus On Putting The Bottle Down Kid. @BallengeeGroup Is Gold Standard, Must Be Hard Watching From The Sidelines. Keep It Up Chump -Champ pic.twitter.com/1nZT5eN1OZ – Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 13, 2020

“You’re still my bitch. You never represented me properly… If so then you worked for me and you kept my money. Concentrate on putting the bottle down, boy. Ballengee Group is of the golden standard. It must be difficult to watch from the sidelines. ”

Probably all the fans are wishing that these words from both fighters take them to face each other in the octagon. And it would be a match with a lot of sense, which could place a new challenger to the division title.