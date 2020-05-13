Conor McGregor is seeking war with his latest remarks as he has spoken of the lightweight elite of UFC. If you want to compete soon it seems that it will not be for the World Championship and maybe it’s against some of the names he’s been mentioning, like Tony Ferguson, of whom commented the following:

“I love Tony. We represent it asomgrossly on Paradigm and we were betrayed by the promise of a baseball contract. But the framework and preparation here were just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are funny / pleasant, but was never of the required level. Although it is hard ”.

Ferguson responds to McGregor

After these words, Ferguson responds to McGregor in this way:

You’re still my bitch. You never represented me properlyIf so then you worked for me and you kept my money. Concentrate on putting the bottle down, boy. Ballengee Group is of the golden standard. It must be difficult to watch from the sidelines. ”

Probably all the fans are wishing that these words from both fighters take them to face each other in the octagon. And it would be a match with a lot of sense, which could place a new challenger to the division title.