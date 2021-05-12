Ferguson praises the Christian mindset

05/11/2021 at 9:29 PM CEST

Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Juventus are going through their best moment and together they can be left without playing in European competitions next season.

One of the great defenders of Cristiano has always been his supporter, Sir Alex Ferguson. The one who was his coach at Manchester United has come out again to speak well about the Portuguese in these bad times.

“At United, the best players were mentally strong. Ronaldo is strong, honestly, like classic boots. He will always be a great player for what he has up here“Ferguson said, pointing to his head in a conversation with The Guardian.

The historic manager named his former United youth coaches who helped build that mindset.

“We had a role in all of this because Eric Harrison, the affiliate coach, would do it with the youngsters. I would tell them: ‘If you are not emotionally strong, you will never make the United first team‘”Ferguson added.

To finish, the coach revealed his great ace up his sleeve.

“This was the main part of my management methods: make sure players can handle the challenges and what it takes to be an elite player“he said.” I have always tried to give them the talent of being mentally strong. I’m lucky”.