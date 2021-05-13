Ferguson praises Chicharito and supports Houston for the 2026 World Cup

05/13/2021 at 1:53 PM CEST

EFE

Alex ferguson, legendary Manchester United manager, remembered with nostalgia and joy the first goal of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández with the ‘Red Devils’ jersey in a match played eleven years ago at the NRG Stadium in Houston, a possible venue for the next World Cup in 2026.

The one who was United’s coach for 26 years assured EFE that both of Chicharito He “went crazy” to the Mexican fans who were in Houston and that was his welcome to the team in which he was for six years.

Chicharito He arrived in the summer of 2010 at United from Guadalajara, and that season he became the Mexican with the most goals in a season in the Premier League, with thirteen goals, a record he surpassed last season. Raul Jimenez.

The Aztec striker debuted in the preseason with the ‘Red Devils’ jersey and did so at the NRG Stadium in Houston, which is now running as one of the favorites to host six games of the 2026 World Cup and which would serve as link between the headquarters of Mexico and the United States thanks to the proximity to the border.

In the aforementioned meeting, the United of Ryan Giggs, Dimitar Berbatovy Paul Scholes, faced a combined MLS stars in which he was the most recognizable face Landon donovan, an American league fireproof.

“When we had to play against the MLS team, I was very interested in seeing the stadium, which was used for different competitions, such as American football, baseball and basketball, even for soccer. How would the grass be? that I was delighted and that he was excellent and helped a lot to make a very interesting game. The American league has improved every year and I know from my experience the impact that soccer has had, “Ferguson told EFE.

The match, played in July 2010, was won by United 2-5, with a Chicharito who jumped onto the pitch in the 63rd minute to make the fifth for his team 20 minutes later.

“I remember that Houston was an incredible venue, with 70,000 fans inside the stadium and with a great atmosphere. Plus, it was the first goal of Chicharito and the Mexican fans went crazy. It was his welcome to the team. Now I look back and see the impact that football had on the city and how the stadium was a great platform for it, “he added Ferguson, who left United in 2013.

Chicharito, who after that goal scored 59 official goals for United before leaving on loan to Real Madrid, was one of the first Mexicans to create that link between the country and the city of Houston.

Currently, the Houston Dynamo has among its ranks two soccer players of Mexican descent, such as Joe Corona Y Memo Rodríguez, in addition to the fact that in recent years other compatriots such as Daniel Armando Rios.