The life of Ferdinando Valencia and Brenda Kellerman radically changed a year ago and with the arrival of his twins, Dante and Tadeo, who filled their home with joy.

However, the happiness of the new parents was overshadowed after one of their babies, Dante, was diagnosed with meningitis, thus beginning a great suffering that lasted for several months, until the moment when the little one did not resist any more. and died of complications from his illness.

During this painful process, the celebrities received the support of several colleagues from the entertainment world, who did not hesitate to make themselves available to their family and offered him all kinds of help to make the bitter drink more bearable.

Said gesture to date continues to move the actor, so much that a lump in his throat when he remembers it, and for which he is deeply grateful.

In a recent interview with the Mexican television program “Confesiones”, which the journalist leads Aurora Valley, the 37-year-old actor opened his heart to talk about his life and career in a completely open way.

During the talk, the Mexican spoke of the difficult situation he lived through during the months that his son remained in the hospital and took the moment to publicly thank each of the people who had no qualms about showing solidarity with him and his partner .

“In those moments, the only quality that I feel makes us valuable in this life is called empathy. I like to describe it as the ability to feel the pain of others, “said the protagonist of soap operas about what he could experience on the part of his peers in those moments.

The famous revealed that the hospital bill rose to millions, putting his family in a very vulnerable situation, which filled him with fears, “We were very bad, in every way, the general account, from the beginning to the The end of the process was more than seven million and the fear of feeling that you are not going to have how to defend yourself from life ».

Without thinking or asking, it was at that moment that the native of Colima began to feel the shelter of his friends, who, without hesitation, began to offer their help.

“I am going to give names, forgive me but I think I have to say it because I will never find a way to thank you. There are people like Galilee (Montijo) who made us an irrational deposit. Andrea Legarreta, people who were there to give us a hand. Whatever they have done to me beyond that, spiritually at that moment it took on a stronger meaning than anything, “said the artist with teary eyes.

The names continued to come out of the actor’s mouth and he continued to point to fellow artists and athletes who expressed solidarity with the situation.

«Cinnamon (Alvarez) basically spoke to me and said, ‘What do I do? I’m in charge, ’I didn’t accept it, because I didn’t want it to be like that either. Jaime Camil He spoke and said, ‘What do you need? An airplane, something, what?’, I did not accept. There were many people, I have all the names here, I could pronounce all the names because the list is infinite, but I tell you from my heart: thank you for being the humans you are, thanks to all the people who helped me, that was nice , of all things, of course yes, Sebastián Rulli, Angelique Boyer“He asserted.

The journalist said to him, “The good ones are more”, to which Ferdinando replied, “Yes, the good ones are more, I like to think like this, the bad thing is that we pay a lot for a few.”

