The actor and his partner, Brenda Kellerman recalled this April 24 the birth of their twins

With mixed feelings, Ferdinando Valencia celebrated her son’s first birthday Tadeo, and in the memory was also present Dante, who lost his life at three months of age.

Despite the difficult moments the couple has experienced, on the 24th of each month, Brenda Kellerman She shares touching messages dedicated to her babies through her Instagram account, but this time, it was the actor who did not want to miss this special date.

“1 Year of your life! Tadeo! @our twins many things have happened, but nothing as beautiful as your smile and how you light up our house !!! We love you!! #danteytadeo“Is the emotional message that the villain of the soap operas wrote along with a series of photographs of his little son, in which the family is seen during the celebration.

While, Brenda Kellerman He also used his social profile to share some words with which he remembered the birth of his twins.

“Today April 24 this beautiful couple is one year old !! Tadeo: it is incredible to see you grow, as in such a short time you have made so many changes, just by seeing you I can think that life is a miracle! Today we thank God for your life and health continue to cheer your daddies and everyone who loves you !! Dante: A hug to heaven my angel of light! Celebrate, laugh and play a lot with the little angels. Remember that we will always love you, even the Infinite and more wings. I love you thank you God for so much“Added the model of Costa Rican origin.

Remember that the children of Ferdinando Valencia, Tadeo and Dante, They were born on April 24, 2019 and although at the beginning everything was happiness, the doctors detected that a bacterium was found in the small body of one of the twins, diagnosing meningitis.

Three months after a difficult battle against the disease that was detected, the little boy Dante He died due to a complication that led to other problems such as hydrocephalus, a stroke and pneumonia.

