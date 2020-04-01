Austrian DTM rider performs military service in his country

The Army allocates him to a warehouse to help with the supply of supermarkets

His name is Ferdinand Habsburg and he is the hypothetical heir to the now-defunct Austro-Hungarian Empire, as his father is Archduke Charles of Austria. In addition, he is a DTM pilot. However, during the stoppage of the competition for coronavirus, he complies with the military service, compulsory in Austria, and collaborates to guarantee the supply of supermarkets.

It is not every day that a racing driver is seen dressed as a soldier. In many of the nations with talents at the wheel, military service is compulsory, as is the case in Austria. Ferdinand Habsburg has spent the last few months of hiatus doing the ‘military’.

Austria has called on all soldiers in the country to help in the coronavirus crisis. Ferdinand, in particular, is tasked with helping to supply the supermarkets.

The WRT pilot, after having been at the Austrian Army sports facilities, has been assigned to a big warehouse in which he has worked in night time, from 22:00 to 6:00 CEST, in the task of registration, scanning and replacement of food and medical products for supply to the population.

Austria is not one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, since it has only a tenth of those infected in Spain, but the Government has implemented measures similar to those of our country.

Ferdinand has shown even more disposition in his tasks when learning that his father was one of the infected. Fortunately this week the pilot has already announced that his father has overcome the virus and is healthy again.

I missed hugging my Papa who is now safe and Corona Free! Thanks for all the caring messages towards him pic.twitter.com/moec9WN5Nz

– Ferdinand Habsburg (@ Fhabsburg62) March 27, 2020

The pilot was recognized today for his work for the country in an act of swearing the flag.

