Fer Moreno, the hottest model in Acapulco Shore, shows off her enormous attributes

The eighth season of the Acapulco Shore reality show has been a resounding success and the model and influencer, Fershy Moreno has managed to take advantage of the media boom of his stay in the hottest mansion on television, because with his daring and spicy photos he has captive thousands of followers on social networks, leaving them tremendous postcards.

Showing off his tremendous physique and with quite suggestive poses in the most provocative outfits, Fershy does know how to paralyze the hearts of his thousands of fans, who are very close to achieving the first million on the official Instagram account of this Mexican controversy .

The last photo was a tremendous milestone for Fer, because in it he comes out giving a ‘loving’ kiss with two other women in the hottest show on MTV.

“May they never lack the kisses of three. What chapter!

Who is Fer Moreno from Acapulco Shore?

Fernanda Moreno, better known as Fershy or Fer Moreno is a famous influencer, model and TV star who became popular in the media after her participation in the seventh season of Acapulco Shores.

Fer was born on October 5, 1997 in Mexico City and in social networks he is about to reach a million followers. He is a marketing student at UVM.

