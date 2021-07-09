Fer Moreno raises the temperature with a flirtatious dance with Diana Chiquete

Fer Moreno, a member of Acapulco Shore, took his best steps through his social networks in the company of Diana Chiquete, who also participates in the MTV reality show, causing madness among his followers.

Through her Instagram account, the model and influencer Fernanda Moreno shared a video in which she appears with the presenter Diana Chiquete, in which both dance to the rhythm of “Loco”, a song by Justin Quiles, Zion & Lenox and Chimbala .

The video of the members of Acapulco Shore did not go unnoticed, because in a few hours it managed to exceed 55 thousand “likes”, and so far it has more than 508 thousand reproductions.

