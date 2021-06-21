Fer Moreno, from Acapulco Shore, shows more with a tight white top

Used to make all her followers sweat on social networks, the hottest model in the Acapulco Shore mansion, Fer Moreno, He left his fans amazed by hanging a flirty photograph dressed in a tight white top that showed more than necessary.

Fer has captivated almost a million followers on this social network due to the hotness of his postcards and this time he was no exception, because despite not wearing a tiny swimsuit or suggestive garment, the tight top that he was wearing showed part of its charms.

“If you make me feel good, I’m not going to leave,” the blonde posted.

Moreno is part of the eighth season of the Acapulco Shore reality show, which has been a success due to the fiery situations that have been experienced in the most intense house in all of Mexico.

Fer has been able to take advantage of this media impact on television, taking it to the field of social networks, where he has continued to increase his popularity with this type of postcard in flirty and provocative outfits.

WHO IS FER MORENO DE ACAPULCO SHORE?

Fernanda Moreno, better known as Fershy or Fer Moreno is a famous influencer, model and TV star who became popular in the media after her participation in the seventh season of Acapulco Shore.

Fer was born on October 5, 1997 in Mexico City and on social networks he is about to reach a million followers. He is a marketing student at UVM.

