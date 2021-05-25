Fentanyl, the drug 50 times more potent than heroin causing an overdose epidemic

In San Francisco, fentanyl overdoses cause more deaths than COVID-19.

Minutes after the dose, a feeling of ecstasy invades the body. Detachment from bodily sensations is not an option. On the contrary: the senses soar. Everything seems to be magnified by a sensory magnifying glass. At the same time, a feeling: this is a fetanyl trip, the Asian substance that is claiming 700 lives a year in United States.

Fentanyl: a powerful drug

Photo: Getty Images

Initially, fentanyl has a therapeutic use. In terminal cancer patients, the substance works to relieve chronic pain. It is not a new drug for medicine. Rather, it has been used for years to make seriously ill with diseases similar can cope with severe discomfort.

The problem is that it is very addictive. A few doses are enough for the body it takes more to feel the same rush of ecstasy. For this reason, a growing illegal demand has emerged in the city of San Francisco, which has seen an increase in overdose cases among less privileged people who take to the streets to seek such a trip.

Introduced into the country through the Mexican cartels, the fentanyl comes from Asia. Even in medicinal use, healthcare professionals follow meticulous precautions. It cannot be prescribed for patients under 18 years of age, due to powerful dependency that causes even the terminally ill.

We suggest you: Porn is “educating” a whole generation that enjoys sex less and less

An overdose epidemic

Photo: Getty Images

According to the newspaper El País, “20 years ago, heroin was the main cause of overdose deaths.” Today, the picture is different: Fentanyl stars in overdose deaths in San Francisco. However, it is not the only urban area that suffers from this new epidemic, which claims an increasing number of lives every year.

Even amid the global health crisis, which has hit the United States hard, the trend is on the rise in the peripheries of large cities from the country. An estimated 87% of the victims are white males, who are between 34 and 64 years of age. Afro-descendant and Latino minorities together represent little more than 40% of serious cases.

However, there is a record that the 71% of the deceased did have a US residence. In this area, the figures have not changed much with respect to the same period in 2020. Deaths, in contrast, are stand out almost twice as many cases compared to the first quarter of last year.

How fentanyl works directly in the brain – by modifying the way the brain understand pain at the neural level– the preliminary feeling of satisfaction and calm is instantaneous. Sustaining it for a prolonged period, however, requires larger and larger doses. Today, the city of San Francisco has more deaths from overdoses than from COVID-19.

Keep reading:

Pfizer begins testing of an oral drug against COVID-19

A blind patient partially regains his sight with a novel algae-based therapy