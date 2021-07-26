Fencing | Olympic Games: Choupenitch truncates Carlos Llavador’s Olympic dream in Tokyo

Updated 07/26/2021 – 06:31

Carlos Llavador, the only Spanish representative of fencing at the Tokyo Olympic Games, fell in the round of 32 foil against Czech Alexander Choupenitch 15-11.

The 27-year-old from Madrid paid a more hesitant start than his rival, who came out extremely plugged in and soon took an advantage (5-1). ‘Llava’, as his environment knows him, recovered from the overwhelming start of the Czech and managed to tie the round (6-6), but five consecutive hits by his rival left him in a difficult position (11-6) .

The Spaniard was caste and managed to cut distances in the light until he 11-13. It was the key moment. A Llavador headdress will definitely put him in the fight, one of his rival will leave him bordering on elimination. And so it was. The Czech scored the next two headdresses and broke Llavador’s dream.

“He’s been smarter. I’m screwed, but in the end I shot quite well, not one hundred percent, but I know I managed to overcome the pressure of having to start directly playing everything and a little disappointed that I couldn’t make it to the round. . Here or you throw on fire or you go home“, he said after his debut in his first Olympic Games.

He has been smarter and I leave disappointed that I was not able to pass the round Carlos Llavador, shooter

“In defense we were working very well, the bad thing is that in attack we have not been able to resolve the approach proposed by l “, analyzed Madrid.

Both of them they had faced each other several times from junior category, although now it has been a long time since the faces were seen in competition. Until today the balance of confrontations between the two was two victories for each. They know each other well, in fact they had trained together for a week in Frascati (Italy), where Llavador resides and trains since 2015. I emigrated there to take a quality leap training with the best. In Italy fencing is the Olympic sport with the most medals: 125 to this edition, more than double that of athletics (60), the second most awarded sport in the Games.

You have to rebuild and move on Carlos Llavador, shooter

Next goals

With the Madrid shooter, the Spanish team once again had an Olympic representation for the first time since Beijing 2008, when Jos Luis Abajo, current president of the national federation, won bronze in epee.

Llavador is now going on vacation with his friends, they already have a house reserved in Portugal, and then go back to training hard for the European Championship, which will be at the end of the year. “You have to rebuild and move on,” he says.