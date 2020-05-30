▲ Based in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexican Economic Development is also the owner of the Oxxo chain of stores. Photo Pablo Ramos

Of the Writing

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 30, 2020, p. twenty-one

Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa), Coca-Cola’s main bottler and owner of the Oxxo store chain, yesterday paid the Tax Administration Service (SAT) outstanding taxes of 8,790 million pesos.

Femsa thus becomes the second major consortium in the country that in less than a week pays taxes from fiscal years prior to 2019, after the American Walmart did the same on Tuesday, amid a campaign by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to end tax exemptions and provisions for large taxpayers in Mexico.

The company reported that it agreed with the SAT to cover arrears of contributions and to finalize differences of interpretation that existed on taxes paid abroad without resorting to judicial instances.

Under the terms of this agreement, it paid 8,790 million pesos to the treasury, which will be recognized in Femsa’s financial statements during the second quarter of 2020, the company said in a statement.

The current federal administration has made it explicit that one of its priorities is that all taxpayers comply with the payment of taxes, including large firms. López Obrador recently indicated that there are 15 large companies with debts to the treasury for a total of 50 billion pesos.

Earlier in the week Walmart announced the payment to the SAT of 8.79 billion pesos to conclude substantial tax matters, which include the sale of its Vips restaurant chain.

The previous Wednesday, the President reported that Carlos Slim’s companies had caught up with the lag they had before the SAT. Without specifying the figure, he only asserted that it was a significant amount and commented that there are other companies that are also covering their debts.

With the payment of Walmart and Femsa they add 16 thousand 869 million pesos what was recovered by the treasury of the taxes claimed from those two companies. That amount is comparable to the spending that the federal government spends on substantial items, for example, in education and culture.

The budget for the National Polytechnic Institute this year is 17 thousand 634 million pesos, while the expense for culture is 14 thousand 208 million, distributed in various institutions, such as the Ministry of Culture, the National Institute of Anthropology and History, the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature, Mexican Institute of Cinematography, Trust for the National Film Library, National Institute of Indigenous Languages, Economic Culture Fund, Mexican Institute for Radio and Channel 11, among others.

Femsa is one of the largest companies operating in Mexico. Carlos Salazar Lomelín served as CEO of the company from 2014 to 2018, before being appointed president of the Business Coordinating Council.

Coca-Cola’s subsidiary in Mexico has a market of 290 million people and 2 million points of sale through 48 bottlers and 297 distribution centers in 10 Latin American countries, such as Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia and Argentina.

Currently, Femsa represents 12 percent of the global sales volume of the Coca-Cola System, which consolidates it as the world’s largest beverage bottler and marketer, according to information on its website.

.