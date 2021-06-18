Feminists throw painting to Pachuca Clock for the death of Dr. Beatriz

A group of hooded women threw pink paint at the Pachuca Monumental Clock, in addition to painting the structure that surrounds the monument as a protest against gender violence.

The protesters painted phrases such as “the police kill, no one commits suicide in a police station,” in reference to the case of Dr. Beatriz HR, who died on the railing in the municipality of Progreso de Obregón, after being arrested when she was involved in a traffic accident. .

They also wrote phrases such as “I want to be a monument so that they will be indignant if they touch me” in relation to the cleaning carried out by a company contracted by the capital city council of the pints that feminists made on September 28, 2020, within the framework of the “Day of Global Action for access to Legal and Safe Abortion ”.

They also pasted images of murdered women and wrote their names with the intention of not forgetting them.

Finally, on the drywall walls that surround the intervention of the building they wrote the phrase “Hidalgo Feminicida”.

