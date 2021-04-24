Feminist YouTuber canceled for comparing Raya and the Last Dragon to Avatar: The Last Airbender

Since before it was released on Disney Plus, with its first trailers Raya and The Last Dragon – 97% was compared by some viewers to Avatar: The Last Airbender: Book 3 – 100% and its sequel, Avatar: The Legend of Korra. Both animated series were inspired by Asian cultures in the same way as Raya and the Last Dragon, so it was logical to find certain parallels; even the Screen Junkies channel in their honest trailer of the movie made a parody of the intro of Avatar the last Airbender With scenes from the Disney film, however, a feminist YouTuber did the same last month and criticism rained down on her.

Lindsay ellis is a film critic who started working at the Channel Awesome company under the pseudonym The Nostalgia Chick (La Chica Nostalgia) in 2014; Then he focused on creating video essays and wrote a novel, Axiom’s End, which was published last year and was a best-seller. Despite her popularity, she couldn’t help but be canceled for a comment she made after seeing Raya and the Last Dragon, as she was accused of anti-Asian racism. This was his controversial tweet:

I also saw Raya and the Last Dragon and I think we have to find a name for this genre that is basically rehashes from Avatar: The Last Airbender. Anyway, it is like half of all the youth fantasies published in recent years.

The negative answers did not take long to appear, she was accused of being ignorant and not understanding that both stories were alike because they were inspired by Asian cultures, that she should investigate more and at least read on Google; others did not hesitate to say that his words denoted anti-Asian sentiment. This was his response to those attacks.

I can see where, if you squint, he was implying that all Asian-inspired properties are the same, especially if they had already had those conversations, which I hadn’t seen. But the basic framework of The Last Airbender is becoming popular in fantasy fiction outside of Asian-inspired stuff.

However, he could not bear much more and deleted his Twitter account, just a week ago, on April 15, he uploaded a video of one hour and forty minutes where, according to the Film Daily site, he does not apologize for his tweets, but who is dedicated to talking about the “culture of cancellation” and recounting her experience as the “villain of the day.”

The issue of the supposed culture of cancellation is complicated, since in recent years, especially since the #MeToo movement put numerous sexual harassers and abusers in check, the most conservative people have accused social networks of functioning as a modern holy inquisition that judges any opinion you disagree with. The most common criticism of this idea is that opinions cannot be respected or tolerated if they involve hate speech.

An example of the latter was Gina Carano, actress of The Mandalorian – 91% who spent their time publishing conspiracy theories about Covid-19, about the use of face masks, and about the 2020 presidential election; the end was when he published an image comparing the Jews persecuted during the Holocaust in Nazi Germany. His firing by Disney sparked conversations about the “cancellation culture,” although in that case it was something very different from the situation in Lindsay ellis, who only made a comment about the similarity they have Raya and the Last Dragon Y Avatar the last Airbender, something that, as said before, did the fans and the Screen Junkies channel.

