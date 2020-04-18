They alerted the Ombudsman of Panama to the risk that male violence increases in these conditions

Panama.- The cases of a woman with her throat cut and another assassinated stabbed by her husbands, and one who survived the attempt by her ex-partner to burn her alive, have impacted for being in full confinement and alerted the Ombudsman’s Office of Panama of the risk that male violence increases in these conditions.

One of the two femicides Consummate took place on April 14 last in the Ngäbe Buglé indigenous region, west of the country, where a woman had her throat cut by her partner who later took her life, and another on April 3 in Pacora, on the outskirts of the capital, when a man killed his wife and later committed suicide.

On April 9, in Arraiján, province of Panama West, a woman was invited by her ex-partner to enter her taxi to supposedly deliver food for her children, but already inside the car she sprayed her with gasoline and set her on fire. The woman survived but has burns on 70% of her body.

THE IMPACT OF THE THREE FEMINICIDES

The Ombudsman, Maribel Coco, told Efe that “it is these three cases that have impacted us.”

Coco highlighted that there is a risk that domestic violence against women and the femicides increase because quarantine and social distancing rules are presented as difficult to comply with in homes where overcrowding is a problem.

“Now with the recommendations made by public health that we must stay at home, without conditions, and the house is very small, they have no way to move and the aggressor is there. It is our concern as the Ombudsman,” he said.

These murders for the Ombudsman are “very serious” since “in all three we have a peculiarity, all three have had the presence of minors. It is horrible.”

“That for me is hard because with minors you have to do another treatment, you have to achieve another type of situation or (therapeutic) procedure with those children.”

THE OMBUDSMAN ALERTED THE SITUATION

On March 25, the country’s president, Laurentino Cortizo, and the Ministry of Health decreed an indefinite quarantine, which tightened an initially established curfew, to mitigate and contain the spread of COVID-19 that has already claimed the life of 116 people.

The confinement is total on Saturdays and Sundays, while from Monday to Friday mobility has been restricted according to gender, the women who have two hours to stock up on food and medicine on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and men on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Coco recalled that in the Ombudsman Office, they had been “noticing” that “this situation (with quarantine) was going to worsen, the part of domestic violence because … where is the woman going? To her home, and where is she?” the aggressor ?, at home. “

“So we saw that coming, our techniques saw that this was going to increase” domestic violence against women.

In pronouncements published at the end of March and on April 16, the Ombudsman had alerted the authorities to the prevention, care, and punishment of violence against women before the State of National Emergency, decreed in the country, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These publications also alerted to the latest femicides and recommendations were made to the authorities.

“We all have a commitment to report this and attack this in the best way,” he said.

The Ombudsman stated that the important thing is to alert those who work with the justice system, the media and members of the security forces so that when the attackers are identified, they can be removed from the house or the woman, also to prevent fatal outcomes, but He admitted that the problem is “where are we taking them.”

The Ombudsman does not have shelters, while the National Institute for Women (Inamu) only has three.

FIGURES ABOUT FEMINICIDES AND THE CAMPAIGN AGAINST THIS FLAGELO

Statistics from the Public Ministry (MP), which are taken as a reference by the Ombudsman’s Office, indicate that Panama registered 20 femicides in 2019, same number as in 2018, but the deaths violent from women they increased 57.8% when passing 19 to 30 cases.

Preliminary 2020 figures indicate that in the first three months of this year, 4,369 reports of cases of domestic violence have been reported and 13 femicides, 252 complaints and 5 femicides more than in the same period of 2019.

Given the possibility of an increase in cases in the current confinement, the Office of the Ombudsman launched the information campaign “Quarantine without violence”, warning about the condition of vulnerability to violence that may face the women and girls at home.

The campaign guides women on their rights and how they should act in the face of this situation and urges to report crimes of domestic violence. EFE