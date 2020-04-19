In a new episode of violence that occurred during the quarantine in Italy, a 47-year-old woman was killed this Sunday after being shot in the head by her partner, who then turned himself in to the police.

Femicide occurred in Albignano, a town on the outskirts of Truccazzano, near Milan.

According to Italian media reports, it appears that the murderer ended the life of Alessandra Cità, 47, after the woman wanted to end the relationship.

Femicidia, Antonio Vena, He worked in another region, and during the weekend he met his partner at her home. With the closure of the productive activities dictated by the government, however, the woman agreed to host him in her home until the coronavirus-imposed quarantine ended.

They had been together for 9 years. Both were originally from the same town in Sicily and had known each other for many years. A while ago, though, the woman had decided to end the courtship. In recent times, she had said that he harassed her and that she did not accept his requests away.

Vena murdered her at night between Saturday and Sunday. Shot him in the head while he slept. He then appeared at the Carabineros headquarters in Cassano d’Adda to confess what he had done “out of jealousy,” he said. The woman’s body was lying on the bed, with the 12-gauge shotgun used by the killer next to it.

The woman’s colleagues fired her through social networks. “I am puzzled, disappointed and angry. Femicide is something that affects us all, men and women, sometimes it affects us a little more closely. Rest in peace, dear colleague,” wrote one.

“Have a good trip Alessandra, your colleagues and the many users that you have accompanied over the years. Let the earth be mild. I am deeply shocked, “said another.