With more than 20 teams, more than 10 medals, including the only Pan-American in the history of Dominican women’s basketball, a retired number and member of the Hall of Fame of a university in the United States, along with incursions to reinforce Europe, the background of Sugeiry Monsac place her, unquestionably, among the most outstanding Creole athletes of all time.

“My life in basketball has had its ups and downs, but God has never let go of my hand and has always been with me and I thank him for keeping me on my feet,” says the veteran born and raised in the Villa sector. María and who began her sporting life with the Águilas de Guachupita club hand in hand and the teachings of coach Luis Rojas.

After spending a lot of time in traditional basketball, his greatest achievement has been the bronze medal achieved last year at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru in the 3X3 modality.

“Winning a bronze medal at the Pan American Games, that is something that I still enjoy not only with my family, but also people who come up to me on the street and still congratulate me. It was a huge achievement because I know I am one of the few in women’s basketball with a Pan American medal, ”says the daughter of Alfredo Monsac and Ada Sierra.

His foray into 3X3 has not meant a departure from the traditional team – to which he belongs since 1998 – and one example is that last year he led the team in scoring and rebounding in both the Ameri-Cup and the Pre-Olympic Tournament. .

“My main role is to support the team,” he recently told the International Basketball Federation’s information page during one of those international engagements. “That they lean on my experience, offer my effort, my defense that is my strength, and score the baskets that I have to score, assist my team when I have to.”

Monsac has his jersey retired at Robert Morris University in which he is part of the Hall of Fame and with which he came to participate in the female version of the NCAA tournament, the famous and well-known “March Madness”.

“I went to college because I chose it after I finished a two-year college, but the late Tony Disla helped me get the scholarship. After me he helped many more. At Arizona Western College I graduated from General Studies and at Robert Morris I graduated from Corporate Communication. I started a postgraduate degree, but I couldn’t finish it, ”adds Mario Suero Díaz’s sister, Ricardo Monsac Sierra and Suleyda Monsac Sierra.

The center position player born on February 26, 1981 played for three years in Israel, also saw action in the leagues of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Poland and was close to belonging to one of the WNBA teams.

“I played three years in Israel in the first division. In my first year I had a good season, so good that a WNBA team chose me for tryouts, but I was never able to attend because after Israel, I decided to go to play in Bosnia-Herzegovina and had signed a contract when my agent gave me the news . Then I played in Poland in the first division. I enjoyed it there, but it was very cold, ”he recalls. His worst moment was when he had knee injuries during his college career.

KNOW MORE

Two seasons at Robert Morris

NCAA Basketball.

Monsac played two full seasons at Robert Morris. He scored 1,177 points and had 689 rebounds during his career. In early 2005-06 he suffered an injury that ended the season, but returned in 2006-07 and averaged 16.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game with 51.4 percent from the floor and led the Colonials with 90 steals.

District Superior.

In 2009 she was elected the “Most Valuable Player” of the final that the Eagles won against Mauricio Báez in the District Superior. In 2011 in the semifinal against San Lázaro he had a performance of 32 points and 26 rebounds.

With selection.

He led the Dominican team with 14.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in the 2015 Panam in Toronto, Canada and in 2009 with 14.6 points and 8.8 rebounds in the Premundial in Matto Grosso, Brazil.

.