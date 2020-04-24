A new Star Wars TV series focusing on women is being designed for the Disney + streaming platform, several specialist media said on Wednesday.

According to Deadline Hollywood, the series would be an “action thriller, with elements of martial arts, which focuses on women and takes place in a chronology different from that of the usual universe of Star Wars”.

The series, directed by Leslye Headland, co-creator of Russian Doll on Netflix, will be filmed in live action, says the Hollywood Reporter. It is Disney’s latest attempt to flesh out its science fiction franchise on the small screen after the resounding success of The Mandalorian.

Two other series in development

Unveiled last fall to support the launch of Disney’s video-on-demand platform, The Mandalorian won over critics as well as Star Wars fans, notably thanks to a tiny green-skinned character nicknamed “Baby Yoda”. A third season is being prepared.

Two other Star Wars series in live action are also in the pipeline for Disney +: a Rogue One prequel and one that includes the return of Ewan McGregor in the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Racism and sexism of some fans

The initiatives to multiply female or minority characters in Star Wars have divided some fans. The latest film trilogy featured women and people of color like Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega).

But Asian American actress Kelly Marie Tran, the first actress of color to play a leading role in the franchise, has been harassed on social networks for racist and sexist comments