FEMA will cover up to $ 9,000 in funeral aid for those killed by COVID-19

April 7, 2021

The Federal Emergency Management Agency of the United States (FEMA) will begin receiving applications for financial assistance for funeral expenses after January 20, 2020, for deaths related to COVID-19.

The assistance measure contemplates the limited maximum financial amount of $ 9,000 per funeral. Applications will be sent through a dedicated call center by dialing 844-684-6333.

To be eligible for COVID-19 funeral assistance, the policy establishes the following parameters:

Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen citizen, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020 for a death attributed to COVID-19. If multiple people contributed to the funeral expenses, they must submit an application in a single application as applicant and co-applicant. FEMA will also consider documentation from other persons not listed as the applicant and co-applicant who may have incurred funeral expenses as part of the deceased person’s record. An applicant can submit an application for multiple deceased persons. The COVID-19 related death must have occurred in the United States, including the US territories and the District of Columbia. This assistance is limited to a maximum financial amount of $ 9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $ 35,500 per application. Funeral assistance is intended to help with the expenses of funeral services and burial or cremation.

The applicant responsible for COVID-19 funeral expenses will need to provide the following information below when calling FEMA to register for assistance:

Applicant’s and deceased person’s social security number Date of birth of applicant and deceased person Applicant’s current mailing address Applicant’s current phone number Location or address where deceased person died Information on burial or funeral insurance policies Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations CARES Act grants and assistance from voluntary organizations Route and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requesting direct deposit as your payment preference)

People with COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to save and collect documentation. The types of information should include:

An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the US territories and the District of Columbia. Families and / or funeral assistance applicants who believe a death was due to COVID-19, but was not certified as such, should be referred to the person who certified the death. This person is responsible for any modifications. Funeral expense documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that include the applicant’s name, the name of the deceased, the amount of the funeral expenses, and the dates they occurred. Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use in funeral costs. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources. Prepaid expenses, such as the advance purchase of a plot or other items, are not eligible for reimbursement.

If you are looking for help or would like to apply, you can call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line at 844-684-6333, or 800-462-7585.

With information from WHSV

