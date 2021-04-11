FEMA to fund funeral expenses for those killed by COVID-19

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide a maximum of $ 9,000 in funeral assistance to family members whose loved one has died a victim of the pandemic.

Miami World / Diario Las Americas

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) implements a funeral assistance program for those who lost a loved one to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, which will begin accepting applications at Assistance | FEMA.gov. As of April 12, it will provide financial assistance to pay for the funeral expenses incurred, since January 2020, of all the deceased victims of the pandemic.

“Our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters,” said Bob Fenton, current FEMA administrator.

“The pandemic has caused immense pain in many people. We cannot change the past, but we can affirm our commitment to help with funeral expenses. Many suffered unexpected losses ”.

Requirements

To be eligible for this FEMA assistance program, the applicant family member must be a US citizen, legal resident, or an alien authorized to live in the US. In case several people have contributed to the funeral, all must apply for the aid under a single request.

The applicant can make several requests for different deceased persons and the death related to covid-19 must have occurred in the US.

FEMA assistance will be limited to $ 9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $ 35,500 per application.

The program requires applicants to provide an official death certificate that reflects the causes and place of death. It must also include receipts, invoices and contracts with the name of the applicant and the deceased person. Also the dates the expenses occurred, and proof of funds received from other sources.

FEMA assistance must not double the amount of assistance received through funeral expenses insurance, state, local, tribal or territorial agencies.

FEMA has provided the telephone number 884-684-6333 to assist applicants with any questions they may have in this regard.

Since the pandemic began, 573,877 victims of the pandemic have died in the US.

FEMA has allocated more than $ 4.5 billion to cover 100% of the expenses related to vaccination against COVID-19.

The program is consistent with the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.