FEMA program offers up to $ 9,000 to pay for funerals for COVID-19 deaths

If a relative of yours died from COVID-19, you may be reimbursed up to $ 9,000 for funeral expenses. That’s $ 2,000 more per person than the $ 7,000 upper limit announced in February. The Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) has already begun accepting applications from eligible families.

FEMA’s measure is part of the COVID-19 relief law passed in December, which also included a second stimulus check of up to $ 600. The law includes $ 2 billion dollars for people who have been affected by the pandemic and who may have gone into debt to pay for the funeral and burial of a loved one.

You can apply for COVID-19 related funeral reimbursement if you meet the following criteria, per FEMA:

–Death must have occurred in the US, including US territories and the District of Columbia.

– Funeral costs were incurred after January 20, 2020.

–Death certificate must indicate death was attributed to COVID-19.

–The applicant must be a US citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

–There is no requirement that the deceased person must have been a US citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

FEMA says it will reimburse families up to $ 9,000 for COVID-related burial and funeral costs. It is not yet clear what factors will determine who can receive the full amount or a portion of the available funds, according to CNET.

In 2019, the national median cost of a funeral with burial was $ 7,640, according to the National Association of Funeral Directors. If a vault or casket (which is often required by a cemetery) is included, the average cost goes up to $ 9,135. And that does not take into account the costs of cemeteries, monuments or tombstones, nor cash advances that are asked for cash products like flowers.

The program will reimburse expenses for funeral services such as:

–Transportation for up to two people to identify the deceased person

–Transfer of remains

–Coffin or urn

–Burial plot or cremation niche

-Stone

–Clergy or officiating services

-Arrangement of the funeral ceremony

–Use of funeral home equipment or personnel

–Costs of cremation or burial

–Costs associated with the production and certification of various death certificates.

–Additional expenses required by applicable state or local government laws or ordinances

To request up to $ 9,000 in funeral reimbursement money from FEMA, you must first gather the documentation listed above. Later call the COVID-19 Funeral Hotline at 844-684-6333. Be aware that FEMA receives a lot of calls, which causes technical problems; If you get a busy signal, try calling again later.

Once you’re done, it should take about 20 minutes to complete the application over the phone. You will be given an application number and asked to provide documentation to FEMA through:

–Upload files to a DisasterAssistance.gov account

–Faxing documents to 855-261-3452.

– Sending documents to PO Box 10001, Hyattsville, MD 20782

