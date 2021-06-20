Feller and Fontana lead the # 14 Lamborghini to victory at Zandvoort

The Lamborghini # 14 of Ricardo Feller and Alex Fontana has conquered the victory in Saturday’s race of the Sprint Cup in Zandvoort. The Emil Frey Racing team of drivers controlled the race with authority, asserting their pole position to score a valuable victory. With a great comeback, the Mercedes # 88 captained by Raffaele Marciello finished second, all after an overtake in the final stretch of the Italian’s race at Bentley # 107. Without luck, Albert Costa has had to retire with the Lamborghini # 163 after a touch with Christopher Mies’ Audi # 66 in the second half of the race.

Ricardo Feller made his pole position good and held the first position ahead of Ulysse de Pauw. Behind both, Juuso Puhakka placed third with the Mercedes # 7, while Jim Pla climbed to fourth position in the Mercedes # 87. A movement that occurred before Norbert Siedler’s bad start with the # 163 Lamborghini, to the point that Albert Costa’s teammate went from fourth to fourteenth in just one lap. Luca Stolz took advantage of this circumstance to place fifth in a few first laps in which he gained up to four positions with the Mercedes # 6.

Raffaele Marciello has managed to rescue a valuable second position with the Mercedes # 88.

After the initial nerves, positions within the ‘top 10’ were stabilizingNot least because of the few opportunities Zandvoort offers to overtake. With everything, Norbert Siedler managed to reverse his bad start and won two positions to place # 163, the car he shares with Albert Costa, in twelfth position. Two maneuvers that practically acted like an oasis in the desert until the pit stops. And is that the passage through the pitlane became the most important moment of the race, not so much in the fight for victory as in the duels that occurred behind # 14.

In fact, Ricardo Feller gave the relief to Alex Fontana to keep the Lamborghini # 14 in front Overall, though the distance on the Bentley # 107 skyrocketed in the process. In fact, Fontana lived his stint in complete tranquility, without any opposition. Behind, AKKA ASP signed a great stop supported by a good strategy, a movement that allowed Raffaele Marciello to climb the Mercedes # 88 to third position. The Team WRT stop with the Audi # 31 was also notable, since Ruychiro Tomita returned to the track in fourth position ahead of the Mercedes # 87 and # 7.

The Bentley # 107 has closed the podium of the first race of the Sprint Cup in Zandvoort.

After a short period of ‘Full Course Yellow’ to remove remnants of some track GT3s, Maro Engel managed to account for Christopher Mies’ Audi # 66, touch included, to take the seventh position. A maneuver that caused the Attempto Racing Audi to lose several positions in a matter of two laps. In fact, Christopher Mies ended up touching Albert Costa in his fight for tenth position, a crash that left the Spanish driver out of the game with Emil Frey’s Lamborghini # 163. With this incident and Raffaele Marciello’s overtaking of Bentley # 107 for second place they finished closing the action of the race.

Alex Fontana assured the victory for the Lamborghini # 14 after crossing the finish line with 9.6 seconds ahead of Raffaele Marciello, victory with double value by winning the Silver Cup. Jean-Pierre Alexandre closed the podium with the Bentley # 107 after not being able to stop the Mercedes # 88. Fourth and fifth were the Audi # 31 and the Mercedes # 7, while the sixth place fell to the Mercedes # 87. Maro Engel finished the race in seventh place, while the # 32 Audi of the Sprint Cup leaders crossed the line in eighth place after a great comeback orchestrated in equal parts by Charles Weerts and Dries Vanthoor.

Results 1 GT World Challenge EUrope 2021 (Sprint Cup) in Zandvoort

Pos. Pilots Car No.

Team

1st time Feller / Fontana

Lamborghini Huracán GT3

# 14

Emil Frey Racing

37 Laps

2nd Boguslavskiy / Marciello

Mercedes-AMG GT3

# 88AKKA ASP

+ 9.6283º De Pauw / Jean

Bentley Continental GT3

# 107CMR

+13,696

4th Bird / Tomita

Audi R8 LMS GT3

# 31Team WRT

+ 22.7545º Puhakka / Tunjo

Mercedes-AMG GT3 # 7TokSport WRT

+27,463

6th Pla / Tereschenko

Mercedes-AMG GT3

# 87AKKA ASP

+31,688

7th Stolz / Engel

Mercedes-AMG GT3 # 6TokSport WRT

+32,394

8th Weerts / Vanthoor

Audi R8 LMS GT3

# 32Team WRT

+ 32.7939ºPanis / Vervisch

Audi R8 LMS GT3

# 26Saintéloc Racing

+ 33.82710º Roussel / Haase

Audi R8 LMS GT3 # 66Attempto Racing

+40,976