Fellaini, hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

Marouane Fellaini tested positive for coronavirus. The Belgian ex from Everton and Manchester United is currently at the Shandong Luneng of the first division of the Chinese Super League, and it was his own club that reported this Sunday the news that affected the former international with Belgium.

«You are under observation and are undergoing treatment at a designated medical center. The club will do everything possible to help the player in his treatment and recovery, ”announced the Shandong, who said that the 32-year-old midfielder has a normal temperature and feels well.

Fellaini is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the elite of the Chinese league, something that could delay the resumption of the competition. The footballer confirmed the news on his Twitter profile after taking the COVID-19 test on Friday: «Dear friends, I have had a coronavirus test and the result is positive. Thanks to the fans, the medical staff and the club for their attention. I will continue the treatment and I hope to play again as soon as possible. Please all be safe.

The Belgian thus becomes the second case in Chinese football since another case had been announced this week, that of a Brazilian player whose name was not officially announced, from a second division club. Bronze at the last World Cup in Russia-2018 with the Red Devils, Fellaini joined Shandong in February of last year, from English Manchester United, in a transfer estimated by the press at 7.2 million euros.

Shandong Luneng is a team based in Jinan City, about 400 kilometers south of Beijing. The coronavirus, which appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has spread around the world and is currently the most worrying point of the pandemic in Europe.